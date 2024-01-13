Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWLI opened at $483.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

