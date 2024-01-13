Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,668,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after buying an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,632,000 after buying an additional 92,008 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,695. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ VECO opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

