Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $171.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Truist Financial cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $97.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.07.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

