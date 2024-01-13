Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.72% of Insteel Industries worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $36.36 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $707.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.