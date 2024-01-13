International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 156.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 270,945 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in International Paper by 992.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

