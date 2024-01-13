Invesco LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Invesco LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,344,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 69.1% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.