Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 16,214 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 181% compared to the typical volume of 5,769 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.88. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 545,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,883,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,304,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.