Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 16,214 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 181% compared to the typical volume of 5,769 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTS
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 545,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,883,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,304,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
