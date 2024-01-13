InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NVIV opened at $0.78 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

