InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NVIV opened at $0.78 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
