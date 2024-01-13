iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 387,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,768,000 after buying an additional 168,236 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $109,257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,159,000 after buying an additional 245,598 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 602,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 476,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $51.77.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.