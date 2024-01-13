iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $480.35

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $480.35 and last traded at $478.47, with a volume of 461813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $478.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.49. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.