iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.27

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.27 and last traded at $80.92, with a volume of 8280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

