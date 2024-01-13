iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $745,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

