iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $112.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

