J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $188.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $192.08 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average of $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

