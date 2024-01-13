Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

