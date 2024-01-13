JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,278 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JD.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in JD.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of JD stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.60. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $65.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

