Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. William Blair cut Solo Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Solo Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Solo Brands Price Performance

DTC stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $278.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

In related news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Solo Brands by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 894,268 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,962,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

