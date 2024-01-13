J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,384,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,796,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,287,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,831,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.56. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.27 and a 52-week high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $177,787.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $3,242,346. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JJSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

