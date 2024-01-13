John F. Crowley Sells 31,614 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $431,531.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 869,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,867,214.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of FOLD stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
