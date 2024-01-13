John F. Crowley Sells 31,614 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $431,531.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 869,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,867,214.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

