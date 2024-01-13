Joule Financial LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $264.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $266.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

