Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,924 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

