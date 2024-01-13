Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) vs. Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST) Head-To-Head Review

Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST – Get Free Report) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Adstar and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adstar alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adstar N/A N/A N/A Kaltura -28.08% -125.81% -24.65%

Risk & Volatility

Adstar has a beta of -26.16, indicating that its stock price is 2,716% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaltura has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaltura 2 0 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adstar and Kaltura, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kaltura has a consensus price target of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 72.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Kaltura shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Adstar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Kaltura shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adstar and Kaltura’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kaltura $168.81 million 1.49 -$68.50 million ($0.36) -4.94

Adstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaltura.

About Adstar

(Get Free Report)

AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.

About Kaltura

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as webinars, virtual and hybrid events, video portals, and online learning for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers media services, such as application programming interfaces, software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Adstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.