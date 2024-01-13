KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down to $63.20

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.20, but opened at $60.84. KB Home shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 818,930 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.54.

KB Home Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in KB Home by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

