Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $25.64 Average PT from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.64.
KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kennametal Stock Down 0.3 %
Kennametal stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.80.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kennametal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
