Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $25.64 Average PT from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kennametal Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kennametal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.