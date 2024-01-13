KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $203.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $113.81 and a 52 week high of $211.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

