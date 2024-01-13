KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.50.

NYSE:PWR opened at $202.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $142.18 and a twelve month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

