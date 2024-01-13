Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kirby by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,349.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,186 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 0.8 %

KEX opened at $76.68 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

