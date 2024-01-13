Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after buying an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 538,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,708,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,833,000 after purchasing an additional 495,622 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after purchasing an additional 494,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.0 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

