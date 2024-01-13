Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $205.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.09.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Trading Up 2.2 %

LSTR opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.19. Landstar System has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.