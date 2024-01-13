Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $205.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.09.
Landstar System Trading Up 2.2 %
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.
Landstar System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
