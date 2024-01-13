Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $31,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $77.96.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.