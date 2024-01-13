Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 1,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 50,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $581.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.25 million. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $325,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,068,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,989,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 165,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

