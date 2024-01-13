Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $114.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.36.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.53.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. Leidos’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after acquiring an additional 540,483 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Leidos by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after acquiring an additional 272,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Leidos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

