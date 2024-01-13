Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

