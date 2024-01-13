LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,057.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 373,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 361,296 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 122,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,924,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $55.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

