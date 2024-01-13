Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

LMND has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.29.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Lemonade stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 10.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

