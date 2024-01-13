Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.40 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $353,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,745,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,050,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after buying an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,518,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after buying an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

