LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Major Shareholder Buys $607,632.63 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 169,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $607,632.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,955,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,739,745.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vector Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 354,965 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $1,231,728.55.

On Monday, January 8th, Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 26,630 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $95,601.70.

LivePerson Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LPSN. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.