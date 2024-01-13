loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 82,141 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 82,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $248,065.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,993,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,061,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $196,455.12.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $53,332.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 10,831 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $19,062.56.

On Monday, November 20th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 700 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,225.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $10,713.00.

loanDepot Price Performance

LDI stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on LDI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 362,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.