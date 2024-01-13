Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $29,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $95.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

