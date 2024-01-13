Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $479.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.77.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.