Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 11,739 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 8.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLW opened at $30.59 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

