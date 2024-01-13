Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,852 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,578,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,125,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of ACGL opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

