Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,754 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 459,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.01 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

