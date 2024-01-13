Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $94.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

