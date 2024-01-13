Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 47,774 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Barclays lifted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of SQ opened at $66.47 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

