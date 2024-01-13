Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,245 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

