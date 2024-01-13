Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 98,059.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,949,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

