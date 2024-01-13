Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MSCI by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $683,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of MSCI by 8.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

MSCI Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $545.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $532.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.