Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $260,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.4% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.3 %

TFX stock opened at $249.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.