Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

